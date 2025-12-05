Cong complains to poll panel, alleges Arunachal min threatened to withhold govt funds if BJP loses

Itanagar, Dec 5 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday filed a complaint with the State Election Commission, alleging that Panchayat Minister Ojing Tasing threatened voters with the denial of government schemes and funds in areas where BJP candidates fail to win.

The Congress claimed the statement, made by Tasing at an election rally in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday, amounts to intimidation of voters and misuse of official position ahead of the December 15 panchayat and municipal elections in the state.

It said the remarks, captured in video recordings and supported by eyewitness accounts, were a serious violation of the model code of conduct.

The Congress said that withholding development schemes and public funds on the basis of electoral outcomes is "undemocratic, unethical, and illegal", stressing that such statements have the potential to create fear among voters and compromise the neutrality of the electoral process.

The Congress urged the SEC to take immediate cognisance of the minister's remarks, initiate appropriate disciplinary and legal action, and issue directives to ensure that government machinery is not used for political gains.

The letter also requested the SEC to safeguard voters from coercive pressure and maintain an atmosphere where elections can proceed freely and without intimidation.

The state BJP is yet to comment on the allegations. PTI UPL UPL SOM