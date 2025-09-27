Cong condemns govt over handling of Ladakh situation, seeks judicial probe into killing of 4 youths

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday condemned the manner in which the government handled the violent situation in Ladakh and demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of four youths during protests earlier this week.

The Congress also demanded immediate revival and restoration of institutions and democracy in Ladakh.

"The Indian National Congress strongly condemns the pathetic handling of the situation in Ladakh by the Government and subsequent arrest of Sonam Wangchuk under the draconian National Security Act," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

He alleged that at the heart of the crisis lies the BJP's "persistent betrayal" of the aspirations of people of Ladakh.

For over a year now, there has been turmoil and instead of lending a patient hearing to the cries of the people for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the Modi government is responding with violence, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha claimed.

"The BJP had pledged Sixth Schedule status for the region, sadly that promise has been squarely abandoned.

"The Indian National Congress seeks nothing but peace in Ladakh. For decades, we have ensured that this beautiful border region remains harmonious and secure, upholding both the spirit of Democracy and the cause of National Security," Kharge said in his post.

"We demand a judicial investigation into the deaths of four innocent young men and the serious injuries inflicted upon many others. The democratic institutions and democracy need to be revived and restored in Ladakh," he also said.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "In 2019, the National Commission on Scheduled Tribes recommended that all of Ladakh be brought under the Sixth Schedule. The Home Ministry, Law Ministry, and the Tribal Affairs Ministry all expressed no objection. It also featured as a promise in the BJP manifesto for the 2020 Leh Hill Council Election." "Sonam Wangchuk was only repeating this demand. But he now finds himself in jail without bail. And we are supposed to think of ourselves as the mother of democracy," he added.

Ladakh has been on the boil with curfew clamped in Leh town on Wednesday evening after widespread violence resulted in the death of four persons and injuries to 90 others during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

The restrictions were relaxed Saturday afternoon in a phased manner for a few hours, providing relief to residents who lined up outside shops selling essential commodities. PTI SKC ZMN