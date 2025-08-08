Cong condemns Israel's plan to take over Gaza, questions Modi govt's silence

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Congress on Friday condemned Israel for its plans to occupy Gaza City, saying it is not just an assault on the people of Palestine but on humanity, even as it questioned the silence of the Modi government on the issue.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "The prime minister and his government have been demonstrating extreme moral cowardice during the genocide that has been in stark evidence in Gaza over the past eighteen months." Noting that Israel is now all set to take over Gaza City, to begin with, Ramesh said, "This move has been widely criticised. But Mr Modi and the external affairs minister continue to remain totally silent." "The Indian National Congress condemns in the strongest possible terms Israel's latest plans in Gaza. It is an assault not just on the Palestinian people, but on humanity itself," Ramesh added.

The condemnation came after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet approved plans to takeover Gaza City in the Palestinian enclave by a majority vote overnight.

The security cabinet approved the plan as part of a five-point aim primarily to "disarm" Hamas, a decision that triggered fears of further escalation in the nearly two-year long war in the region.

The Israeli authorities have given five objectives for its actions -- disarming Hamas; returning all hostages taken by the group on October 7, 2023; demilitarising the Gaza Strip; taking security control of the territory; and establishing “an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority”. PTI SKC ARI