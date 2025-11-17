New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condoled the death of Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and urged the Centre to closely coordinate with state authorities to provide succour to the families of the deceased.

Several Indian Umrah pilgrims, most of them hailing from Telangana, are feared dead in a horrific bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Madina early Monday.

Around 40 Indians were on board the bus which reportedly collided with an oil tanker at around 1:30 am (IST).

"Deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching tragedy near Medinah, Saudi Arabia involving several Indian nationals. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," he said in a post on X.

"The Union Government, through the @MEAIndia should closely coordinate with state authorities and the families of the victims here in India to provide succour and relief, in this difficult time," he said.

Kharge said he has instructed the Telangana chief minister to provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims, and is closely monitoring the situation.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said in a post on X that the road accident in Saudi Arabia has shocked him.

"The news that several Telangana residents who had gone on a pilgrimage to Mecca have died in this incident has caused deep sorrow.

"I have instructed the Chief Secretary and DGP of the state government to immediately speak to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy officials to inquire about the well-being of our people and take relief measures," he said.

"The government will stand by the affected families. I urge them to be brave," Reddy added.