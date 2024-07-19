Cong condoles demise of Vietnamese leader Phu Trong

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Congress on Friday condoled the demise of Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, and said every Indian stands strongly with the Vietnamese people in this hour of grief.

Trong died following months of ill health, official Vietnamese media said Friday. He was 80.

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party Nguyen Phu Trong passed away at 13:38 on July 19, 2024, at the 108 Central Military Hospital due to old age and serious illness, the Nhan Dan newspaper said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "On the behalf of Indian National Congress, I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam H. E. Nguyen Phu Trong. Our profound respects to the departed leader." India has a long-standing cultural and developmental partnership with Vietnam, he said.

In this hour of grief, every Indian stands strongly with the Vietnamese people, Kharge said.

The Indian National Congress and the Communist party of Vietnam share historical roots in their respective struggles for Independence, he said on X.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and supporters," Kharge said.

Trong had dominated Vietnamese politics since 2011, when he was elected party chief. PTI ASK AS AS