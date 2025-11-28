Cong condoles Sriprakash Jaiswal's demise, Kharge hails him as true Congressman

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Congress on Friday condoled its veteran leader Sriprakash Jaiswal's demise, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying he was a true Congressman who worked diligently for the development and welfare of Kanpur.

Former Union minister and veteran Congress leader Jaiswal died in Kanpur on Friday following a cardiac arrest. He was 81.

Jaiswal was first taken to a nursing home in Kidwai Nagar in the evening after his condition worsened and then shifted to the Cardiology Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "The news of the passing of my colleague in the UPA government, former Union minister and senior Congress leader Sriprakash Jaiswal, is deeply saddening. He was a true and dedicated Congressman who worked diligently for the development and welfare of Kanpur." His death is a significant loss for the Congress, Kharge said.

"In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family and supporters and pray for the peace of his departed soul," the Congress chief added.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid also condoled Jaiswal's demise.

"Heard the sad news of the passing away of my distinguished colleague, Shriprakash Jaiswalji whilst on a visit to Malta. He changed Kanpur politics in a wonderful manner and left a mark on UPCC politics in difficult times. He will be missed dearly by friends and family," the former Union minister said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also expressed grief over Jaiswal's demise.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former Union minister and senior Congress leader Shri Prakash Jaiswal ji. A sincere, dedicated Congressman who worked tirelessly for the development of Kanpur and the people he served," he said in a post on X.

"I fondly remember his visit to Virudhunagar as minister -- humble, committed and always grounded. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace," Tagore added.

The Congress, on its official X handle, said the passing of Jaiswal is an irreparable loss to national politics.

"We pray to god to grant peace to his departed soul. Our condolences are with the bereaved family during this difficult time. Om Shanti," the party said in a post in Hindi.

Born in 1944 in Kanpur to Ganga Prasad Jaiswal and Chandrakali Devi, Jaiswal remained closely tied to his hometown throughout his life.

He held significant portfolios in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh.

Jaiswal was the minister of state for home affairs from 2004 to 2009 and held the charge of the coal ministry from January 2011 to May 2014.

Before entering the Union Cabinet, he had served as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) from 2000 to 2002.