Cong confused, has no agenda; BJP to form govt on its own in Haryana: Pradhan

Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the Congress is confused and lacks agenda for the people, and asserted that the BJP will form the government in the state for the third time on its own.

The BJP will fight the Haryana assembly polls due in October on its own, Pradhan told media persons after the first session of its state unit's extended state executive meeting in Panchkula.

The meeting convened to discuss strategy for the upcoming assembly election in the state began in Panchkula on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the meeting in the second session.

Speaking to reporters, Pradhan said during the two previous assembly polls in the state, people reposed their faith in the BJP.

"We believe that the BJP will form the government for the third time in Haryana after the assembly election," he said.

Haryana provides impetus to the country's economic growth, Pradhan said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a developed India by 2047 and Haryana is going to play a big role in it.

On the upcoming assembly polls, he said it is going to be a "Satta vapsi chunav" (returning to power) and people would compare the governments from 2005 to 2014 and those from 2014 to 2024.

The Congress was in power in Haryana from 2005 to 2014.

Referring to the BJP state executive meeting, Pradhan said a political resolution has been passed and gratitude expressed to the people of Haryana for giving a third term to Modi.

"And an appeal has been made to people to once again give the BJP the mandate in Haryana," he said.

Taking on his party's political rivals, mainly the Congress, Pradhan said they do not have any political agenda. These are groups of people who "spread lies" and "create doubts", the BJP leader added.

Attacking the Congress, he said, "From their attitude in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha over the last two days, we feel the Congress party has made up its mind to become a political outfit which creates obstruction rather than becoming a constructive opposition." Referring to the election of the Lok Sabha speaker, Pradhan said since the NDA has a majority, it was but that the speaker will be from the ruling coalition. "But in this too, they (Congress) created a contest. I think this issue is not a small thing," he added.

Due to its dejection and frustration, the Congress is "in confusion and dilemma", the Union minister alleged.

Pradhan exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in Haryana once again on the back of its welfare policies and programmes of the Centre.

On whether the BJP would enter into an alliance in the assembly polls, Pradhan said his party was going to fight on its strength.

The BJP will fight all the 90 assembly seats on its own and form the government for the third time in Haryana with a majority, he added.