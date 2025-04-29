Cong considers Ambedkar as 'Dalit', BJP sees him as its ideal, leader of all communities: Raje

Indore, Apr 29 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday accused the Congress of "neglecting" the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar and said the national outfit considered the chief Constitution framer as a "Dalit" and used his name for votes, but never respected him.

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister insisted Ambedkar was a towering leader of not just Dalits, but all communities.

Raje said, "It is true that the Congress ignored Ambedkar. A great personality like Ambedkar was among Indian leaders, but they (Congress) thought only people like Jawaharlal Nehru were great. Other countries understood Ambedkar's greatness, but not Congress leaders." She was addressing a seminar organised in Indore under the BJP's Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan.

The Grand Old Party repeatedly used Ambedkar's name for political and electoral gains, but never accorded respect to the social reformer that he deserved, Raje emphasised.

"The Congress considers Ambedkar as a Dalit, while the BJP considers him Lalit. The word Lalit means 'beautiful'," the former CM noted.

Raje alleged that even today during elections, the Congress believes the votes of Dalits are in its pocket.

The BJP leader said, "Ambedkar had explained to people during his lifetime that no person is in anyone's pocket." Portraying the Bharat Ratna awardee as a prominent leader of all communities, Raje said the independent India's first law minister gave the message of education, equality and humanity to members of different social groups.

The BJP leader averred that "hurt by his neglect" Ambedkar resigned from the then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's government in 1951 as he did not want to be in a cabinet where the voice of every section of society was not being heard.

The BJP vice-president alleged the Congress had tried to defeat Ambedkar in various elections during his lifetime.

She alleged the then-Congress government had forced Ambedkar's family to cremate him in Mumbai, instead of New Delhi, after his death on December 6, 1956 in the national capital.

Raje highlighted the Narendra Modi government has converted the house in New Delhi where Ambedkar breathed his last into a grand national monument.

Listing the various works of the Modi government to preserve Ambedkar's legacy, she said the BJP considers the prominent social reformer-jurist as its ideal.

Citing the example of Ambedkar's continuous struggle, patience and hard work, Raje said, "In politics, people say they should be given some post. I tell such people to keep doing their work and if they do good work, their time will also come." Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also attended the seminar.