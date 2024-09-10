Cong conspiring for years to 'end reservation': Mayawati

Lucknow, Sep 10 (PTI) Latching on to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the issue of reservation, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday claimed that the Congress is conspiring to end reservation and asked people belonging to the deprived sections to be cautious in the wake of his "dangerous" statement.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was reacting to Gandhi's remarks that Congress will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place, which is not the case right now.

The BSP chief said the Congress never implemented OBC reservation nor conducted caste census when it was in power.

"Now it is dreaming of coming to power under its cover (of doing caste census). Beware of this drama of theirs (Congress), which will never be able to conduct caste census in the future," she said on X.

"Now also beware of this drama of the supreme leader of the Congress party, Shri Rahul Gandhi, in which he has said abroad that when India will be in a better condition, they will end the reservation of SC, ST and OBC. It is clear from this that Congress has been conspiring for years to end their reservation," she said.

Asking people belonging to deprived sections to be beware of this 'ghatak' (dangerous) statement given by Gandhi, she said, "As soon as this (Congress) party comes to power at the Centre, it will definitely end their reservation. These people (of reserved category) must be cautious of this party which is pretending to save the Constitution and reservation." "In reality, Congress has been anti-reservation from the very beginning. The reservation quota (of reserved category people) was not fulfilled in their government at the Centre. BR Ambedkar resigned from the post of law minister because he did not get justice from this (Congress) party. People should be cautious," she added.

Talking to students at the prestigious Georgetown University in the US, Gandhi said, “We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place". PTI ABN ABN DV DV