Cong constitutes Bihar screening committee, Maken to head panel

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday constituted a screening committee for Bihar assembly polls and appointed party treasurer Ajay Maken as its chairman.

The committee will screen the candidates for the assembly elections slated later this year and recommend the names to the party leadership.

"The Congress president has constituted the following screening committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, with immediate effect. The Committee will have Ajay Maken as its chairman and Lok Sabha MP Praniti Shinde and Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi, besides Kunal Chaudhary as its members," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

The ex-officio members of the committee are Bihar AICC in-charge Krishna Allavaru, PCC president Rajesh Kumar, CLP leader of assembly Shakeel Ahmad Khan and CLP leader of legislative council Madan Mohan Jha.

AICC secretaries Devendra Yadav, Shahnawaz Alam and Sushil Kumar Pasi are also ex-officio members of the panel. PTI SKC ZMN