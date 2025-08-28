Cong continuously uses derogatory language against PM but crossed limit now: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged that the Congress has continuously used derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but has now crossed the limit.

BJP leaders have been attacking the Congress a day after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, her sister Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

''The Congress party leaders lack both culture and civility. In Darbhanga, Congress and their ally RJD once again proved this,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

''The kind of language used in reference to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and his late mother during a formal Congress meeting is evidence of the deplorable mentality of the INDI alliance,'' the CM alleged.

Sarma said that for the past two decades, these people have failed to defeat Modi ji politically.

''Due to this frustration, Congress has continuously used derogatory language against him, but now these defeated individuals have crossed all limits,'' he said.

Sarma said that gaining power is a ''far-fetched dream for them; they will not even receive the forgiveness of the public''.

A delegation of the Bihar BJP lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station in Patna on Thursday in connection with the incident. PTI DG NN