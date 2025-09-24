Cong convened its CWC meeting in Bihar in bid to take 'driving seat' from allies, claims BJP

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Congress has convened its CWC meeting in Bihar in a bid to take the "driving seat" from its allies but people will give yet another mandate to the NDA because they have seen the RJD's rule of "fear, kidnapping and corruption" under Lalu Prasad, the BJP claimed on Wednesday.

BJP MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress, which has convened its CWC meeting in Bihar after a gap of 85 years, will have to answer why it remained "silent" when people of the state were being kidnapped, public money were swindled in scams and the entire state was witnessing caste based-massacre during the RJD's rule.

He also flayed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his speech at the CWC meeting in Patna and asked him to "do some introspection" as to what is his status in his party "where the levers of power are with someone else".

"Their CWC meeting in Patna is purely motivated by political gains. They felt that they can take the driving seat and demand more seats (from RJD) to contest assembly polls in Bihar," Prasad told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

That's why they have not declared RJD leader Tejeshwi Yadav as the opposition's chief ministerial face in Bihar so far, he charged.

Tejaswi was seen playing second fiddle to Gandhi in the recent yatra taken out by the Congress leader in Bihar, the BJP leader added, referring to the Congress "Voter Adhikar Yatra".

"No matter who is coming in and going from Bihar, NDA is set to win (the state assembly polls) because people have seen Lalu Prasad's rule of fear, kidnap, loot and corruption in the state," Prasad said.

He asserted people will give their mandate to the NDA for the developments that happened during its tenure in Bihar.

Addressing the CWC meeting in Patna, Kharge launched a frontal attack on the BJP, accusing it it of orchestrating "vote chori" and communal polarisation.

He also asserted that the Bihar assembly elections would mark the beginning of the end of the Modi government's "corrupt rule".

He claimed "internal strife" within the NDA alliance is now out in the open.

"Nitish Kumar has been mentally retired by the BJP. The BJP now considers him a burden," Kharge charged.

Reacting sharply to Kharge's remarks about Kumar, Prasad said, "Such a comment coming from the Congress party's president questioning the mental status of the chief minister is very unfair." "Beyond this I will retain my civilised comments, except to say that Mr Congress president would you kindly do some introspection as to what is your status in the party where the levers of power is with someone else," the senior BJP leader said when asked for comment. PTI PK ZMN