Cong corporator, son arrested for assault after complainant stages protest

Bhilai, Nov 24 (PTI) A Congress corporator and his son were arrested in Bhilai city of Chhattisgarh on Friday for allegedly beating up a Sikh man.

The action came after the complainant staged a protest by climbing a mobile tower.

Civic Centre ward corporator Abhay Soni (64) and his son Amandeep (25) allegedly assaulted Satpal Singh and removed his turban on November 19 after accusing him of working for another party during the recently concluded assembly elections campaign, a police official said.

When Singh went to the police station to lodge a complaint, the duo followed him and misbehaved with the police personnel too, he said.

On Friday morning, Singh climbed a mobile tower in sector 10, protesting the police's failure to arrest of the accused.

BJP leader and Durg MP Vijay Baghel reached the spot and assured him that the accused would be arrested, following which Singh came down.

Soni and his son were arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

Police had not arrested the accused so far as they had to record Singh's statement which was done two days ago, an official release said. PTI COR KRK