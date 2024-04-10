Cong could hold back-to-back events in Goa LS seats due to infra development by Modi govt: BJP

Panaji, Apr 10 (PTI) The ruling BJP in Goa on Wednesday claimed the opposition Congress could hold poll-related events in both Lok Sabha constituencies in the state within a gap of few hours thanks to the "superb" infrastructure put in place by the Narendra Modi government that made commuting easy for people.

The Congress on Tuesday held Lok Sabha election campaign meetings - first at Patradevi in North Goa constituency at 9 am and later at Margao in South Goa poll campaign at 12.30 pm.

The grand old party could hold and finish both its events in time as the leaders of INDIA bloc were seen travelling in a bus from Patradevi to Margao, which is a distance of 80 km.

Talking to reporters, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said the Congress could complete both its events in time thanks to the infrastructure created by the Modi-led NDA government.

"From North to South, the Modi-led government has created road infrastructure and bridges which has made commuting easier. This is the strength of the BJP and its government," he said.

But if the Congress ruled the Centre, the leaders would have got stuck in the traffic, he alleged.

The BJP launched a campaign on social media on Tuesday, claiming that the Congress could hold both its functions owing to the roads developed by the BJP government.

BJP wrote on social media that it was possible for Congress to make a bus trip from Margao to the Patradevi border in North Goa, give speeches and return to Margao in time to launch the South Goa campaign only because of the "superb" road infrastructure built by the BJP's "double-engine sarkar".

"If the Congress was in power, they (party cadres) would have got stuck near the Zuari bridge and then at the Mandovi bridge. The Atal Setu and New Zuari bridge are architectural marvels and a testimony to BJP's good governance and 'Modi Ki Guarantee'," the party's media post said. PTI RPS MVG NP