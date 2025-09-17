Cong couldn't build medical college in Amethi in 65 years, BJP did it in 8 years: Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a sharp dig at the Congress, saying those who ruled the country for 65 years could not set up a medical college in Amethi, but one has been built in just eight years of the BJP government in the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' and the eighth National Nutrition Month programme in Lucknow, Adityanath said "revolutionary changes" in the field of health are in front of everyone to see in the last 11 years under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"I especially thank the medical health department for inaugurating the 41st medical college yesterday, which has been built in Amethi in the last eight years (of the BJP government in UP)." Referring to Amethi, the chief minister said, "Think about it, you have been hearing the name of Amethi for so long, but those who ruled the country for 65 years could not build a medical college there. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have given a medical college in Amethi within eight years, and admissions for 50 seats will begin this year." Adityanath refrained from naming the Congress directly but launched a veiled attack on the party, which has traditionally considered Amethi its stronghold.

Since the start of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress has lost Amethi only three times. In 2019, BJP's Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in a major upset, but in 2024, Congress regained the seat after Kishori Lal Sharma defeated Irani.

Rahul Gandhi represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha in 2004, 2009 and 2014, while his father Rajiv Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi had also won from the seat in earlier years.

Adityanath also lauded state minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, who is an MLA from Tiloi assembly constituency in Amethi district, saying, "I especially congratulate minister of state Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh who contributed even by making his personal property available for this medical college. I congratulate him from the bottom of my heart." Highlighting the expansion of medical infrastructure under the BJP government, the chief minister said, "From the time modern health facilities started in Uttar Pradesh till 2017, only 40 medical colleges were built, both government and private. In just the last eight years, 41 new medical colleges have come up, most of them government-run.

"In government medical colleges, we are able to provide free treatment, medicines and diagnostic facilities in a comprehensive manner." Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak, Women and Child Development and Nutrition Minister Baby Rani Maurya and Minister of State for Medical Education, Medical and Health, Family Welfare, Mother and Child Welfare Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were also present at the event.

Amethi became an official district on July 1, 2010, after including some tehsils of Sultanpur and Raebareli districts, but has been politically significant as both a Lok Sabha and assembly seat for decades. PTI KIS KSS KSS