Cong creating north-south divide to break India: Amit Shah in Gaya

Gaya: Launching a blistering attack on the opposition INDIA bloc, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of creating a north-south divide to break the country.

Advertisment

Addressing an election rally in Guraru block of Gaya district, he also accused the Congress and the RJD of indulging in the politics of appeasement. “The Congress party is creating a north-south divide to break the nation which the NDA-led Central government and people of the country will not allow. Their leader Rahul Gandhi is maintaining a stoic silence on this,” Shah said.

People of this country have now made up their mind to give a befitting reply to such divisive forces in the Lok Sabha polls and will ensure 400 plus seats for the NDA, he added.

“They (Congress and RJD) are indulging in politics of appeasement and that is the reason they are protesting the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir”, said Shah.

He also claimed that the Congress never wanted Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and never thought of conferring Bharat Ratna to former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.