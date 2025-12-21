Cong creating unnecessary hue and cry over renaming of MGNREGA: Shivraj Chouhan

Raisen (MP), Dec 21 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday accused the Congress of creating "unnecessary hue and cry" over the renaming of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), adding the VB-G RAM G Act guarantees beneficiaries 125 days of work instead of the earlier 100.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill was passed by Parliament in the recently concluded Winter session to replace MGNREGA amid strong protests by the Opposition over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name and the financial burden being put on states.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which replaces the MGNREGA and has a provision for 125 days of wage employment for rural workers.

With the presidential assent, it now becomes the VB-G RAM G Act 2025.

The new law will improve the economic and social status of rural labourers, the Union Minister of Agriculture, Panchayat and Rural Development told reporters. He was here to attend a private function with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"The government has created VB-G RAM G by addressing the shortcomings in MNREGA. This scheme has been designed to make MNREGA more effective. Under the new system, the employment guarantee has been strengthened. Previously, people were guaranteed 100 days of employment, but now they are guaranteed 125 days," Chouhan explained.

"The proposed budget of VB-G RAM G Bill was Rs 88,000 crore, which has been increased to Rs 1,51,282 crore. The direct benefits of this increased budget will reach the villages. The Congress is spreading false and misleading propaganda. This new law will bring major economic and social changes along with development to rural India," he asserted.

The Congress, which is "unnecessarily raising hue and cry", should see that every unemployed person in rural areas will now receive 125 days of employment instead of 100, the Union minister said. PTI COR BNS MAS BNM