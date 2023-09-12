Cong decides to issue show cause notice to senior leader Hariprasad for taking a swipe at Karnakata CM

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) Seeking to crack the whip, Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) on Tuesday said it has decided to serve a show cause notice to senior party leader B K Hariprasad, following a complaint against him for alleged violation of party discipline.

The Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Karnataka, will be asked to explain his conduct within 10 days.

"The Congress President has received a complaint of violation of party discipline by B K Hariprasad, MLC and Permanent Invitee to Congress Working Committee. He is accused of criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah publicly and sharing the dais with BJP and YSR Congress Party leaders at a Backward Class conference at Bengaluru on 9th September, 2023," Tariq Anwar, Member Secretary-DAC, said in a release.

The matter was referred to the DAC, which thereafter decided to serve a show cause notice to Hariprasad asking him to explain his conduct within 10 days, Anwar, who is also AICC General Secretary, said.

In what is being seen as veiled attack against Siddaramaiah, Hariprasad on September 9 had said some people wearing a Hublot watch and khaki shorts underneath their panche (dhoti) cannot claim to be a Samajwadi (socialist), and one cannot become Devraj Urs (former CM known for social reforms) by sitting in his car.

Though he had not taken any names during his speech, it was quite apparent that the comments were directed at Siddaramaiah, considering the references he made to.

Siddaramaiah after garlanding Urs’ statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises had taken a small ride in his famed black Mercedes Benz car, on his 108th birth anniversary last month.

As CM in 2016, Siddaramaiah was embroiled in a controversy over a diamond-studded Hublot watch that he said was a gift from Dubai-based cardiac surgeon Dr Girish Chandra Varma. Siddaramaiah had handed over the watch, reportedly worth Rs 70 lakh, to the then assembly speaker, asking him to make it a state asset.

Hariprasad had also expressed his displeasure over a Dalit leader like G Parameshwara (now Home Minister) not being considered by the Congress for the Chief Minister's post and ST leader like Satish Jarkiholi for Deputy Chief Minister's post.

The former Rajya Sabha member, who is said to be sulking for sometime now, over not being inducted into Karnataka cabinet, had made these statements while speaking at a 'convention of like-minded most backward classes' like -- Ediga, Billava, Namdhari and Deevara among others.

Not wanting to react to Hariprasad's statements, Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters in Dharwad on September 9 had said, "did he take my name?.... I won't react to general statements." However, Hariprasad's veiled dig at Siddaramaiah seemed to have created unease within the ruling party, with some senior leaders and ministers on Monday advising him to not to air his grouses outside, and instead take it up with party high command.

Industries Minister M B Patil, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy, reminded Hariprasad about his seniority and experience in politics and tried to suggest that his statements were unbecoming of his stature.

This is not the first time Hariprasad had attacked the CM.

He had made a statement in July regarding ministerial and chief ministerial posts.

During the cabinet formation in May, there were reports that Hariprasd lost the race for ministerial berth after the chief minister vehemently opposed his inclusion.

Both Hariprasad, a former Leader of Opposition in the Council, and Siddaramaiah are from OBCs -- from Ediga and Kuruba community, respectively. PTI KSU RS KSU KH