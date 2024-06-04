Cong delegation meets CEC; alleges slow counting of votes in UP, Bihar

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress leaders on Tuesday met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and other election commissioners and raised the issue of alleged slow counting of votes especially in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The delegation including Abhishek Singhvi and Salman Khurshid demanded that the poll body give real time figures on its website after every round of counting in all the constituencies.

"We only want updating of results on the election website after different rounds of counting. But, we have noticed that the process of counting after 2.30 PM has slowed down especially in Uttar Pradesh," Singhvi told PTI.

He said the Congress delegation has pointed this slowdown to the Election Commission. PTI SKC ZMN