Cong delegation meets CEC over Kejriwal's 'poisoned' Yamuna water remarks, calls for police action

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Slamming AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's remarks that Yamuna water being sent to the national capital was "poisoned", a Congress delegation on Tuesday approached the chief election commissioner on the matter.

Asserting that Kejriwal has suggested "mass genocide" through his remarks, the Congress delegation demanded that the election commission hold a probe to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

If the allegation made by Kejriwal was found to be false, an FIR should be registered against him for "spreading rumour" during the election campaign, which would be "a clear-cut violation of the Model Code of Conduct", it said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit raised the issue with Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, demanding action against Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi over the issue.

Kejriwal had alleged on Monday that the ruling BJP in Haryana was mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. "If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this," he said on X.

He was following up on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's allegation that the Haryana government was "intentionally" draining industrial waste into Yamuna from where the national capital draws its water.

In his letter to the LG, Dikshit said, "I am writing to you for strict and immediate action against Kejriwal who made shocking and irresponsible statements to the press yesterday alleging that Delhi's water supply had been 'poisoned' and that the neighbouring state's government had planned a 'genocide' against the people of Delhi." Dikshit, who is contesting against Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, said Kejriwal's "allegation of a genocide" was being widely circulated by the AAP.

"While election campaigning is on, issues must be raised before the people but statements that lead to panic, public disorder and blame a government of genocide cannot be allowed without adequate proof," Dikshit said.

Dikshit said Atishi has also supported Kejriwal's statements, saying that "poisoning" is a reference to the PPM count in the waters of the Yamuna. "Has the PPM count exceeded in the Yamuna exceeded the applicable limit for the first time?" Kejriwal and his party have not "done anything to address the issues of water quality for the last 10 years" and now they want to blame others for electoral gain, the Congress leader said in his letter.

Dikshit underlined that Kejriwal's allegation is that water was poisoned. "He is not talking about pollution and contamination. He is talking about a deliberate act of poisoning." "Who knows how many poor people are forced to buy bottled water for consumption today because they have heard their CM and former CM make the allegation that the water being supplied to them is being poisoned. It is pertinent to mention here that the allegations have been categorically dismissed by the Delhi Jal Board," it said.

Dikshit said Kejriwal used the word "genocide", which he said was aimed at "creating public panic and shows his complete contempt for the electoral process".

"This is a clear offence under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2024. If it leads to further panic and public disorder it would also amount to sedition and other serious offences under criminal law," the letter stated.

"My request is that a high-level inquiry may immediately be ordered to see whether the serious allegations of public genocide by Kejriwal and Atishi against Haryana government are true or not. If true, then action should be taken to dismiss the Haryana government and book all culprits for planning and implementing public genocide.

"If not, then appropriate criminal case should be instituted against Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi for public cheating, spreading disaffection against the State and deliberate and in full knowledge of his/her lies, making public statements in order to make political gains," Dikshit wrote in the letter.

Reacting to the letter, AAP said it is deeply unfortunate that Congress is "indulging in politics" even in matters that "directly impact the health of Delhi's residents".

The DJB CEO has confirmed that Haryana is releasing water laced with toxic ammonia (6.5 ppm), which is extremely dangerous and life-threatening, the party said in a statement.

The BJP-led Haryana government is playing with the lives of Delhi's people and the Congress is silent on this issue, it said on Congress's view of the matter.

"Thanks to Kejriwal's vigilance, a major tragedy was averted, but the BJP's intent is clear: Harm Delhiites, sabotage Kejriwal, and bury the truth. This is petty politics at its worst, and it is shameful that Congress appears to be standing with BJP on such a serious matter," the party added.