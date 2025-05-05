Cong delegation meets Rajasthan Assembly secretary, demands termination of BJP MLA's membership

Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) A Congress delegation led by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasara met the secretary of the Rajasthan Assembly, and demanded the termination of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena's membership on grounds of punishment from court.

The delegation also submitted a copy of the high court order, urging that Meena's membership be cancelled effective from May 1, and that he be declared ineligible to contest elections for the next six years as per legal provisions.

The Rajasthan High Court last week upheld the order of ADJ Aklera Court of Jhalawar to award three years of imprisonment to Meena in a 20-year-old case for threatening an officer.

The Anta MLA has challenged the high court ruling in the Supreme Court.

"We have handed over a copy of the high court's order to the principal secretary of the Assembly. Now, it is imperative that Kanwarlal Meena's membership be terminated without delay," Dotasra and Jully told reporters.

"There cannot be two sets of laws in this country. Rahul Gandhi's membership was terminated within 24 hours, and his residence vacated within seven days. We are not demanding that here, but the MLA's membership must be terminated without delay," Dotasra said. PTI SDA MNK MNK