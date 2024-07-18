Cong delegation meets Tripura guv, expresses concern over violence in Gandatwisa

Agartala, Jul 18 (PTI) A six-member Congress delegation headed by MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday met Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy and expressed "concern" over the violence at Gandatwisa in Dhalai district and alleged attacks on party leaders during the panchayat elections.

Violence erupted in Gandatwisa following the death of a tribal youth who was seriously injured in clashes between two groups, which also left several homes gutted.

"Today, the six-member delegation met the governor at Raj Bhavan and apprised him about the violence in Gandatwisa. The party doesn't want a Manipur-like situation in Tripura," Gogoi told reporters.

Gogoi said the Congress wants justice for the deceased youth and those who have been rendered homeless.

Alleging that the law and order situation has deteriorated in the northeastern state, Gogoi said, "The Constitution and democracy are in danger as the people have lost their rights to contest the elections..

"The fundamental right is being trampled in Tripura with the candidates from opposition parties struggling to file their nomination papers. We want the election to be free, fair and peaceful," Congress MP Tariq Anwar, who was a part of the delegation, said.

Anwar further said the party will submit a memorandum on the violence to the Governor on Friday, as sought by him.

The delegation, scheduled to visit Gandatwisa on Friday to meet the people affected by the violence, cancelled the programme after local administration "denied permission", said Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha. PTI PS SBN SBN