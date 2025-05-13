Cong demands 10 marla plots, Rs 5 lakh each for border areas residents for settlement at safer places in J&K

Jammu, May 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president Tara Chand on Tuesday demanded 10 marla plots and Rs 5 lakh for each family residing in border areas for their settlement at safer places in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former deputy chief minister also batted for immediate grant of relief to the residents of border villages who have been directly affected by heavy cross-border shelling and continuous drone strikes.

"We demand that 10 marla plots and Rs 5 lakh be granted in favour of families living along the border, which comes within the firing range of Pakistan. This will facilitate their rehabilitation at safer places along the border," he told reporters.

Chand said most of the forward areas are vacant and people are facing miseries in these camps due to non-availability of ration and relief.

The Congress leader said the government distributed a few items to these families in a pick-and-choose manner.

"We urge the Centre as well as J&K government to provide immediate financial assistance to border landowners, who have lost their crops due to tension on the borders. Even their domestic animals have either died or crossed over to Pakistan," he added.

Chand, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, visited border migrant camps and villages in forward areas along India-Pakistan border in Jammu.

He expressed grief over the tragic loss of innocent lives and the injuries sustained by many in the shelling incidents.

Chand, a three-time representative of the border constituency of Chaamb, recalled the time of the former UPA regime and said that "our government remained on its toes even during minor shelling on the border".

"Special packages were sanctioned then in favour of border area residents," he added.

Chand also cautioned residents to remain alert in future, stating that Pakistan is not a trustworthy neighbour.

He urged the government that India should not compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Congress leader also demanded that community bunkers be immediately constructed in these villages so that residents can save their lives during times of tension on the borders. PTI AB AS AS