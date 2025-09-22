Cong demands action against officials for not providing security, vehicle to its MP during Kashmir visit

Srinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Monday alleged that the party's Rajya Sabha MP, Syed Naseer Hussain, was not provided security or a vehicle in violation of protocol during his visit to the valley and demanded action against officials responsible for the "security lapse".

Addressing a press conference here, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Karra claimed that authorities were giving "preferential treatment" to BJP leaders and said they will raise the issue with the Centre and the J-K government.

He said it was unfortunate that Hussain, an MP and AICC general secretary incharge of J-K and Ladakh, was not provided security in accordance with the set protocol.

"Since there is a dual control system in J-K, nobody knows who is responsible for what. It is for the first time that we have seen that for a person of his stature, standing and responsibilities, the people who are responsible for providing security and protocol, totally failed this time," Karra said.

The JKPCC chief said it has happened for the first time that an MP was not even provided a vehicle to travel. "A single PSO was sent to the airport without application of mind," he said.

Karra said when the party's office discussed the issue with the officer incharge, "he was on record to say that we do not provide sitting vehicles to the MPs".

He accused the government of giving "preferential treatment" to BJP leaders.

"I do not want to count those MPs or non-MPs belonging to the BJP who receive preferential treatment from the government. This is a huge cause of concern for us," he added.

Terming it a "security lapse" on the part of the Jammu and Kashmir government, the JKPCC chief said the party will take up the issue with the central government as well as the J-K government.

"The people responsible for this should be reprimanded and dealt with under rules," he demanded. PTI SSB RT