Congress demands all-party meeting chaired by PM to discuss Indo-Pak situation

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday demanded that an all-party meeting chaired by the prime minister be held and a special session of Parliament convened for a detailed discussion on the Pahalgam incident, Operation Sindoor and the understanding reached between India and Pakistan to stop all firing and military action.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posed several questions to the government, including whether New Delhi has opened the doors to third party intervention between India and Pakistan, and whether diplomatic channels with Pakistan have been opened.

His remarks came after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

In a post on X, he said, "The Indian National Congress reiterates its demand for an all-party meet chaired by the PM and for a special session of Parliament for a full discussion on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire announcements made from Washington DC first and then subsequently by the Governments of India and Pakistan".

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस एक बार फिर यह मांग करती है कि प्रधानमंत्री की अध्यक्षता में सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई जाए और पहलगाम, ऑपरेशन सिंदूर, तथा पहले वॉशिंगटन डीसी और उसके बाद भारत और पाकिस्तान की सरकारों द्वारा घोषित किए गए संघर्षविराम के विषय पर संसद का विशेष सत्र आयोजित किया जाए,… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 11, 2025

Ramesh said the Congress considers the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's mention of a "neutral site" for dialogue between India and Pakistan to raise many questions.

"Have we abandoned the Simla Agreement? Have we opened the doors to third-party mediation?" he asked "The Indian National Congress would like to ask if diplomatic channels between India and Pakistan are being reopened? What commitments have we sought and got?," he asked.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday said there was no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place.

This statement came after US Secretary of State Rubio said "the governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site." The Congress leader also referred to reported remarks of two former army chiefs V P Malik and Manoj Narwane on the understanding reached between India and Pakistan, and said they demand answers from the prime minister himself.

"Finally, the Indian National Congress believes it is but natural for the country to recall Indira Gandhi for her extraordinarily courageous and resolute leadership in 1971," Ramesh said.

In another post, the Congress leader said, On November 9, 1981, the IMF approved a USD 5.8 billion loan to India.

"The US had strong objections to it and had abstained from the Executive Board meeting. But Indira Gandhi was able to persuade the IMF that the loan was necessary for India to be able to deal with the tripling of oil prices.

"On Feb 29, 1984, when Pranab Mukherjee presented the Budget she had got him to announce that India had concluded the IMF programme successfully and that it was NOT drawing about USD 1.3 billion of the amount approved. This is perhaps unique in the annals of IMF's history," Ramesh observed.