Cong demands BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's apology for remarks targeting Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Hitting out at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for drawing linkages between a foreign investor and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the Congress on Thursday said "agents of Adani" have been given only one task of defaming and abusing those who expose the conglomerate's "mega corruption".

The opposition party has called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure that Dubey takes back his remarks and apologises.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice on Thursday following certain remarks made by Dubey, who drew some linkages between a foreign investor and a section of opposition leaders and claimed an international conspiracy was afoot to derail India's success story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress MPs protested on the steps of the Makar Dwar in Parliament and raised slogans against use of "derogatory language" against Rahul Gandhi.

Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation K C Venugopal, said, "Most unfortunate incident happened in Lok Sabha when the entire opposition was raising the issue of travel ban on the leader of opposition to Sambhal, the Speaker allowed Dubey to speak in Zero Hour and he used the most defamatory words against the LoP, Wayanad MP and the entire Congress party."

"This type of derogatory remarks have never been used. We are totally pained. Before that the Speaker was talking about customs and conventions of the Lok Sabha and was giving advice on how to deal with matters and how to come to the House. The speaker also allowed Dubey to speak," Venugopal said.

"From the day Rahul Gandhi stood against the corruption of Adani, agents of Adani started to abuse Rahul Gandhi. Come what may, Rahul Gandhi would keep raising these allegations," the Congress leader said.

In a post on X, Venugopal said "agents of Adani" have been given only one task - to defame and abuse those who expose their "mega corruption".

"We do not tolerate the objectionable words used against LoP Rahul Gandhi ji by adani agent Nishikant Dubey on the floor of the House," he said.

Agents of Adani have been given only one task - to defame and abuse those who expose their mega corruption.



Congres' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said whenever Rahul Gandhi speaks against Adani, the "sleeper cells of Adani" in Parliament get activated.

"We have spoken with the Speaker and it is our demand that the person should take back his words, apologise and the Speaker takes strong step on it," Gogoi said.

Dubey’s remarks targeting Rahul Gandhi and seeking to link him to a US-based multi-billionaire, triggered uproar in the Lok Sabha, leading to adjournment of proceedings.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Dubey claimed that the Congress-led opposition had tried to derail Parliament proceedings based on reports in a French publication which had alleged links to the billionaire investor.

He alleged the US-based investor, investigative media platform Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and the Congress were trying to derail India’s success story under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Dubey said the Congress had sought to derail Parliament on various issues published by OCCRP, including the Pegasus spying row, questioning the efficacy of vaccines against COVID-19 developed in India and the Hindenburg reports.

Dubey said several opposition leaders raised the issues flagged in media reports, many of which were published on the eve of Parliament sessions in India.

Congress members were up on their feet protesting against Dubey as he tried to put questions to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra.

Earlier, in an unusual protest, leaders of several INDIA bloc parties wore black jackets with stickers reading "Modi Adani Ek Hai" and "Adani Safe Hai" on them and raised slogans in Parliament premises to demand a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who put the sticker on his trademark white T-shirt, told reporters outside Parliament that Prime Minister Modi cannot get an investigation done against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani as it would amount to getting a probe done against himself.

Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi, and lawmakers of several other opposition parties like RJD and the Left participated in the protest.

Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi demanded that a discussion on the indictment of Adani in a US court on charges of bribery and fraud must take place in Parliament and Prime Minister Modi must speak in the House on the issue.