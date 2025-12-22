Cong demands CBI probe into Jal Jeevan Mission 'irregularities' in Assam

Dhemaji (Assam), Dec 22 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday demanded a CBI enquiry into the alleged corruption in implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme in the state.

He led a protest in Dhemaji against alleged financial irregularities in the flagship water supply scheme and asked the government to punish the guilty.

"The government should publish a white paper on how many crores of rupees have been released under the JJM scheme. Contractors have not received their bills and the people have not received water," Gogoi said.

He said that without the involvement of insiders in the government, such a huge scam cannot be committed and continued unnoticed for a long time.

"Where have these crores of rupees gone? This must be investigated by the CBI. Be it a union minister, a state minister, or anyone else -- whoever is guilty, should be identified through investigation and given appropriate punishment," Gogoi said.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president said the protest was also held to create awareness among the people regarding the alleged corruption in the JJM scheme. PTI TR NN