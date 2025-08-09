Cong demands clarity from Kerala govt on cancelled Argentina team visit, contract violation claims

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Saturday demanded that the Kerala government clarify its position on the Argentine Football Association's (AFA) alleged claim that the world champion team's planned visit to the state was cancelled owing to the government's breach of contract norms.

Responding to media reports, state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said the government is only interested in the Argentina team visiting Kerala this year, as mentioned in the contract agreement.

He clarified that the contract was signed between the sponsor and the team, while the government was not a party to it.

"We have given money to play in the state in October-November. If it does not happen, let's say goodbye...What else? We are not interested if they are not playing this year," the minister told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph and Congress Lok Sabha MP Shafi Parambil took a dig at the Left government, saying "Lionel Messi is missing".

"The state government should give a reply because they are being accused in the matter. Lakhs of rupees have already been spent. Now, the AFA itself has made things clear. The people of the state should know the facts," he told media here.

Echoing his views, Parambil accused the CPI (M)-led government of "misusing" the public's admiration for Messi and Argentina.

"The state government attempted to take credit for bringing the Argentine football team. They cheated the people. Now, the AFA itself has made it clear that the state government has violated the contract," he said.

The MP demanded an explanation from the Pinarayi Vijayan government, citing the significant amount of money already spent.

The Congress' sharp criticism came following media reports that an official from the Argentine team blamed the Kerala government for violating the contract norms.

Early this week, state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said the Messi-led team would not be visiting Kerala, contrary to previous assurances.

The minister had earlier insisted that the Argentina team would visit the state as announced by the government and that the sponsor had already paid the match fee for the event.

Reacting to the renewed criticism, Abdurahiman on Saturday reiterated his personal and the state sports department's desire to bring legendary player Messi to the state to promote young talent in villages.

"We tried to bring them to the state. We have done whatever we could. The sponsors have paid the agreement amount. What can we do beyond that?" he asked.

The assembly election would be held next year and the government does not want the visit to clash with the polls, he said in response to a query why they are sticking to October-November. PTI LGK ROH