Congress demands fact-finding team to probe Mangaluru teacher's dismissal over 'anti-Hindu' remarks

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Congress leaders on Tuesday asked the Karnataka Education department to set up a fact-finding team to probe the expulsion of a teacher from a private school here for her alleged anti-Hindu remarks made inside the classroom.

Addressing reporters after visiting the St Gerosa English school, former state minister B Ramanath Rai and Vinay Kumar Sorake said an impartial probe should be conducted into the incident that threatens to affect communal harmony.

Rai said the provocative statements of BJP leaders who use children for the protest should be investigated to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson Farzana, who was part of the Congress delegation that visited the school, said the incident has led to a situation where the police are required to provide protection to the school.

She also condemned the statements of local BJP MLAs who allegedly instigated the students to raise ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Congress leaders J R Lobo, Mamatha Gatti, Shashidhar Hegde, Shahul Hameed and Shalet Pinto were part of the delegation.