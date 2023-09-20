Advertisment
#National

Sonia Gandhi demands immediate implementation of women's reservation bill

NewsDrum Desk
20 Sep 2023
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of the Parliament, in New Delhi

New Delhi: Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday extended her party's support for the women's reservation bill and demanded its immediate implementation along with the provision for the representation of SCs, STs and OBCs.

Initiating the debate from the opposition's side in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "I stand here in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam." She said any delay in implementing women's reservation bill will be gross injustice to Indian women.

"The immediate implementation of the women's reservation bill by removing all obstacles not only necessary but also possible," Gandhi said.

