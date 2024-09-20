Cong demands judicial probe into Thrissur pooram disruption amid allegations of sabotage

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said a RTI response over the disruption of Thrissur Pooram reinforces its suspicions of a sabotage and demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

The RTI response from the police stated no investigation has been conducted regarding the disruption of the festivities.

In a statement, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, noted that according to information obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, there is no indication of an ongoing investigation.

The Thrissur City Police have also confirmed this, further reinforcing suspicions that the investigation has been sabotaged, he claimed.

Sudhakaran said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had indicated that the state police chief would investigate the disruption of the Pooram festival this year and provide a report within a week.

"However, five months have passed, and the investigation has remained nothing more than a mere announcement and a farce. Despite repeated demands for the investigation report to be made public, the chief minister and the government have not been willing to do so, indicating that no investigation is actually taking place," the KPCC chief said.

Launching a scathing attack against Vijayan, he asserted that the information revealed through the RTI Act paints a clear picture of the conspiracy between the CPI(M) and the RSS to ensure the BJP's victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

Referring to BJP candidate Suresh Gopi's victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, Sudhakaran alleged that the CPI(M) implemented a secret strategy to ensure the saffron party's success, thereby helping the chief minister evade investigations by Central agencies.

"The chief minister's decision to assign the investigation of the Pooram disruption to an ADGP with RSS connections is aimed at sabotaging the inquiry," he alleged.

Neither the CMO nor the CPI(M) has responded to the KPCC chief's allegations.

Meanwhile, CPI leader and former minister V S Sunil Kumar has issued a warning that if no action is taken regarding the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival, he will reveal certain information to the public.

His response came in light of the RTI report stating that no investigation has been conducted into the disruption of the festival.

Sunil Kumar was the Left candidate for the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat. PTI TGB TGB KH