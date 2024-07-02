Cong demands judicial probe into vandalism at religious place in J-K’s Reasi

Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit on Tuesday demanded a time-bound judicial inquiry to identify the culprits and expose their motive behind the recent incident of desecration at a religious place in Reasi district.

The religious place was found vandalised by a visitor at a village in Dharmari area on Saturday evening, sparking tension and protests.

Over 15 suspected persons were detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police as part of its investigation into the case.

Strongly condemning the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) working president Raman Bhalla and party chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said it has hurt the religious sentiments of people and sought an independent judicial inquiry to identify the culprits and expose the conspiracy.

"This is a deliberate attempt to disturb peace and harm communal harmony. The culprits should be identified and handed down exemplary punishment," said the party leaders, including Reasi district Congress president Bhupinder Singh Jamwal and general secretaries Rajesh Sadotra and Rakesh Wazir, in a joint statement.