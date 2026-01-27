Cong demands Manipur be declared as 'special crisis-affected' state in Union Budget

Imphal, Jan 27 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday demanded that ethnic strife-hit Manipur be declared as a "special crisis-affected" state in the upcoming Union Budget, and sought a financial package as the state economy "collapsed due to prolonged violence".

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra called for a high-level political dialogue mechanism under the Union government and parliamentary oversight committee to review the Manipur situation quarterly.

In a post on X, Meghachandra urged the Centre to "declare Manipur as a special crisis-affected state" and "announce a dedicated relief and reconstruction package which is separate from normal plan funds".

The Wangkhem legislator also said that the funds should cover "rehabilitation of displaced families, reconstruction of destroyed houses, schools, churches/temples, health centres and livelihood restoration (MSMEs, SHGs, farmers, daily wage earners)".

Meghachandra also called for direct central assistance to local bodies and immediate release of pending 15th Finance Commission grants to gram panchayats, urban local bodies and autonomous district councils.

He said, "Local governance has been paralysed, and funds are needed at the grassroots." The Congress leader also called for a Union budget head for relief camps as well as funds for the modernisation of police and intelligence with community-sensitive policing.

Asserting that peace cannot be restored without humanitarian stability, he called for fast-track completion of NH-102A, NH-37 and NH-2 and demanded that key Manipur roads be declared as 'National Strategic Corridors'.

Meghachandra also urged the Centre to "constitute a high-level political dialogue mechanism under the Union government and parliamentary oversight committee to review the Manipur situation quarterly".

Alleging that the "administrative silence" has deepened the crisis, the state Congress chief demanded the creation of the Manipur peace and reconciliation fund.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned last year.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC