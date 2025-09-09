Cong demands relief package of Rs 20,000 crore from Centre for disaster-hit Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Sep 9 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday demanded the Centre declare the recent natural calamities in Uttarakhand a national disaster and announce a relief package of Rs 20,000 crore for rebuilding areas ravaged by cloudbursts, landslides and land subsidence.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Congress president Karan Mahara said incessant heavy rains have caused a huge loss to life and property in all the hill districts.

"Incidents of cloudburst have disrupted life in many places. The situation is very serious in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Pauri districts," he said.

The Congress leader said the exact number of people killed, missing and injured in heavy rains and disasters in the state has not been revealed yet.

Mahara said he had earlier demanded a relief package of Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre, but the amount seems insufficient now, considering the gravity of the situation.

He also mentioned that people affected by land subsidence at Joshimath and the Bahuguna village of Karnaprayag, a few years ago, which had damaged many houses, are yet to get assistance.

"The Dhami government has sought only Rs 5,700 crore from the Centre, while about Rs 6,000 crore is needed to rebuild Joshimath alone... In total, Uttarakhand should be given financial assistance of at least Rs 20,000 crores, so that the villages can be rebuilt," the Congress leader said.

On an inter-ministerial team from the Centre visiting the disaster-hit districts of the state to assess the damage, the state Congress chief said a team of geologists and scientists should be sent instead to study the rise in the frequency of such disasters and suggest a lasting solution.

Mahara also demanded that every disaster-hit family should be given immediate assistance of Rs 10 lakh each from both the Central and state governments.

Damage to houses and buildings should be assessed and proper compensation should be given to their owners, he said and also demanded relocation of the displaced people.