Cong demands urgent student safety reforms to stop rising campus crimes in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 11 (PTI) The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday expressed concern over the ‘shocking and disturbing’ rise in crimes and law-and-order issues in educational institutions across the state, calling it a ‘collapse of governance and vigilance’ under the BJP government.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram said the safety and dignity of children and students have been ‘gravely compromised’ due to weak institutional administration and lack of responsible oversight.

Siram's statement comes in the wake of the recent suicide of a cadet at Sainik School in East Siang district, which has reignited public debate over student welfare and institutional accountability in the state.

The incident, widely condemned by civil society groups, has prompted calls for transparent investigation and reforms in the management of educational institutions.

“Educational institutions, which must be secure spaces for learning and moral development, are turning into unsafe environments due to negligence,” he said.

The APCC president alleged that the recurring incidents of rape, murder, molestation, and violence in schools and colleges reflected ‘a systemic failure of monitoring and accountability’ and accused the government of allowing disorder and criminal acts to proliferate.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh have every right to ask. Where is the accountability? Where is the monitoring? Where is the leadership?” Siram questioned, demanding the state government take immediate corrective steps.

He urged the government to enforce strict vigilance and safety protocols across all educational institutions, strengthen law-and-order mechanisms at the district and police levels, and ensure psychological counselling and preventive support systems for students.

“If the government continues to ignore this alarming trend, it will amount to betraying the future of our children,” Siram warned, emphasising that student safety and dignity must be treated as “the highest priority.” Reaffirming the party’s stand, Siram said, the Congress stands firmly with students, parents, and educators.

"We will not remain silent when the future of our youth is at stake," he added.