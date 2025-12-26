Cong demands withdrawal of security deposit on power consumers, free electricity for agri sector

Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (PTI) The Congress on Friday demanded complete withdrawal of additional security deposits (ASD) imposed on domestic power consumers of Odisha and free electricity for agriculture purposes.

Addressing a press conference, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also urged the state government to provide 300 units of free power to all domestic consumers.

Slamming Tata Power for levying additional security deposits on domestic consumers, Das said, "We are generating electricity at low cost using our coal and water. However, domestic power consumers in Odisha are the most exploited and neglected in the entire country." Notably, four power distribution companies in Odisha have imposed additional security deposits on consumers.

States such as Punjab, which is getting coal from Odisha, have waived electricity charges for their agricultural consumers and are providing 300 units of free power to domestic consumers, he claimed.

Das alleged that in Odisha, only two per cent of total power consumption goes to agriculture and seven to eight per cent to domestic users, while industries consume the major share. "Still, not a single unit of free power has been provided to farmers and domestic consumers," he alleged.

"If needed, the government may hike power tariff for industries. A slight increase in tariff can ensure free electricity for all domestic and agricultural consumers in the state," Das said.

Das announced that Congress supporters will lock down electricity offices across the state on December 29. PTI BBM BBM MNB