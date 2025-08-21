Cong deplores Modi govt's 'complete silence' on Israel's 'unacceptable actions'

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) With Israel set to mobilise reservists for an expanded Gaza operation and approve a settlement project in the West Bank, the Congress on Thursday condemned both these moves and said it "very strongly deplores" the Modi government's "complete silence on Israel's unacceptable actions".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Israel has begun its military operations to take over Gaza City.

Plans for expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank have also been announced, he said.

"The Indian National Congress condemns both these moves. It also very strongly deplores the Modi Government's complete silence on Israel's unacceptable actions," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Israel's military said Wednesday that it will call up tens of thousands of reservists and extend the service of others ahead of an expanded military operation it will carry out in Gaza City.

Defence Minister Israel Katz approved plans to begin a new phase of operations in some of Gaza's most densely populated areas, the military said.

Israel has also reportedly given final approval on Wednesday for a settlement project in the West Bank that would effectively cut the territory in two.

The Congress has been raising its voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

Earlier this month, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Israeli state is committing "genocide" and slammed the Indian government for standing "silent" as Israel "unleashes devastation" on the people of Palestine.

The Congress general secretary had said the "Israeli state murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children".

"It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions," she had said.

Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself, Priyanka Gandhi had asserted.

"It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine," she had said.