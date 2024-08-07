Cong desperate, spreading lies about Preamble being dropped from NCERT textbooks: Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday accused the Congress of spreading lies about removal of the Preamble from NCERT textbooks.

Pradhan alleged that the Congress disrespected the Constitution the most.

"The leader of opposition (LoP) raised some issues which are far from facts. Quoting a newspaper cutting, he alleged that the Preamble which was included in the textbooks had been removed from the Class 6 book. I clarified that the new books of NCERT for Class 6 have it all -- the Preamble, fundamental duties, fundamental rights and national anthem.

"The Congress is desperate... they disrespected the Constitution the most and they are now spreading lies," Pradhan told reporters.

Earlier, the opposition Congress party raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of dropping the Preamble from certain NCERT textbooks, saying this was an attempt to impose communal ideology on the country -- a claim which Union minister J P Nadda countered, saying the government was committed to protecting the Constitution.

During Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition and Congress president Kharge said the Preamble, which is the soul and foundation of the Constitution, used to be published in NCERT textbooks.

Soon after Zero Hour, Pradhan said Kharge has made certain remarks regarding NCERT books of the education department.

Not only the Preamble, fundamental duties, fundamental rights and national anthem are also there in the books, Pradhan said.

"These also represent the core values of the Constitution and they are in the books. What he said was not a fact," he said.