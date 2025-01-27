Cong did injustice to Ambedkar, Nehru-Gandhi family misused Constitution: MP CM

Indore, Jan 27 (PTI) The Congress meted out injustice to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and four generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family misused the Constitution drafted by him, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

He was speaking at a programme organised in Indore under the state government's 'Jan Kalyan Abhiyan'.

Yadav's comments came amid the Congress launching its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign with a rally during the day from Mhow, the birthplace of Ambedkar, near here.

At the opposition party's rally, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-RSS for insulting B R Ambedkar and the Constitution framed by him. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged party workers to unite in saving the Constitution, saying Dalits, backwards, tribals and poor will suffer otherwise.

"The Congress did injustice to Babasaheb Ambedkar during his life time. The Congress is now talking of saving the Constitution, but four generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family misused the Constitution. First prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru organised rallies to ensure Babasaheb Ambedkar was defeated in polls," Yadav claimed.

"The person who defeated Babasaheb Ambedkar was awarded the Padma Vibhushan by the Congress. Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi got Bharat Ratnas, but the contribution of Ambedkar was forgotten. The Congress did not even think him worthy of a Padma award. It was the VP Singh government which gave Ambedkar Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990," the CM added.

Yadav also said the Congress never gave importance to the descendants of Mahatma Gandhi, but Priyanka Gandhi continued to use the 'Gandhi' surname even after marriage "due to fear of losing votes".

"These fake Gandhis have erased the contribution of the real Gandhi," Yadav opined.

Congress president Kharge has never visited Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow on the legendary social reformer's birth or death anniversaries, Yadav said.

Congress leaders who come to Mhow speak lies to mislead people, he added.

After three consecutive Lok Sabha defeats, the Congress is remembering Ambedkar for votes but his followers will never fall into the trap of the party that did injustice to him, Yadav asserted.

The Congress must announce from Mhow that it will run a nationwide campaign to apologise for the injustice the party did to Ambedkar, the MP CM said. PTI HWP ADU BNM