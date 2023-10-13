Cong discusses candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The Congress leadership on Friday discussed the candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections at a key meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, and asserted that the party is moving towards securing a full majority in the state.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the meeting which was attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Randeep Surjewala and former chief minister Kamal Nath.
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also attended the meeting.
"In Madhya Pradesh, youth, women, Dalits, tribals and backward classes are going to get justice in a few days. There will be a complete stop to the BJP's injustice, atrocities and corrupt misgovernance of the last 18 years," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.
"This time the public will not allow the formation of an undemocratic BJP government in Madhya Pradesh through the back door," Kharge also said while sharing pictures of the CEC meeting.
"This time the traitors will get a befitting reply.The Congress party is moving towards a full majority," he claimed while noting that an important meeting of the Central Election Committee was held regarding Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 17 and the results will be declared on December 3.