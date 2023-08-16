Cong discusses Lok Sabha poll preparedness in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Congress leaders from Delhi on Wednesday held a meeting with party's top leadership to review its preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections and discussed ways and means to strengthen the organisation.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who were present at the meeting, asked the party leaders to remain united and connected with people, sources said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary and former union minister Ajay Maken, who were also present during the meeting, pointed out to the issues relating to a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the sources said.

"In view of the Lok Sabha elections, a consultation was held with the leaders of Delhi Congress today. Revitalisation of Delhi Congress is our priority, in which participation of all leaders and workers is necessary. We had made Delhi prosperous and happy, our struggle for the people of Delhi continues even further," Kharge said after the meeting.

All the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PTI SKC CK