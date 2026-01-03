Cong disrespects Hindus: BJP claims 2 leaders dodged query on violence against Bangladesh minorities

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday alleged that Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh evaded a media query on atrocities against religious minorities in West Bengal, calling it a "proof" of the main opposition party's "disrespect, contempt, and animosity" towards Hindus.

There was no immediate response from the the two Congress leaders or the party to the BJP's charge.

Venugopal and Ramesh held a joint press conference at the Congress headquarters here and announced a nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' from January 10 to February 25 to demand the withdrawal of the VB G-RAM-G Act, and restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, the right to work, and the authority of panchayats.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed, "As soon as journalists asked them about ongoing atrocities against Hindus, Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh stood up and started running away as if they got an electric shock." "This is a very unfortunate and proof of the hidden feelings of insult, contempt, and animosity towards Hindus that reside within the Congress. It's the same Congress which feels profound affection for Gaza," Trivedi told reporters added.