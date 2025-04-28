Cong distances itself from controversial remarks of its leaders on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The Congress on Monday distanced itself from the controversial comments of some of its leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that only the recent CWC resolution and the views expressed by AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and authorised AICC office-bearers represent its position.

The opposition party's assertion comes in the wake of remarks by leaders like Vijay Wadettiwar, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Shashi Tharoor, Tariq Hameed Karra and Saifuddin Soz that have triggered a row, with the BJP alleging that some from the opposition party were speaking "Pakistan's language".

The Congress Working Committee had termed the Pahalgam attack masterminded by Pakistan as a direct assault on the values of our republic. It also called for a comprehensive examination of intelligence failures and security lapses.

Both Kharge and Gandhi had expressed support to the government on whatever action it takes on the matter.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Congress Working Committee had met on April 24, 2025, and passed a resolution on the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam two days earlier.

"Thereafter, on the evening of April 24, 2025, the Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha attended the all-party meeting and put forward the party's views." "Some Congress leaders have been speaking to the media. They speak for themselves and do not reflect the Congress' views.

"There should be absolutely no doubt whatsoever at this most sensitive of times that the CWC resolution, the views expressed by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the views of authorised AICC office-bearers ALONE represent the position of the Congress (sic)," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The statement came after the BJP asked Kharge and Gandhi if their call for national unity was merely a formality and cited comments of Congress leaders questioning the need for war with Pakistan and the Pahalgan terror attack victims' account that terrorists marked out non-Muslims.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad named a number of Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior Maharashtra leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Karnataka minister R B Timmapur and Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra, for their controversial comments to target the opposition party's leadership.

"Do Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have no control over their party? Or both of them made pro forma comments while letting others the freedom to speak as they wished," he said, adding that their remarks are being used in Pakistan, including by its media, to defame India.

The BJP had on Sunday also come out strongly against the Congress over veteran leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's comment on the Pahalgam tragedy, accusing it of shielding the "terror ecosystem" and showing "love for Pakistan".

Aiyar, during a book release event here on Saturday, had wondered whether the April 22 terror attack in the tourist spot of Baisaran that left 26 dead, was a result of "unresolved questions of the Partition".

Former Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Saifuddin Soz, Prasad said, criticised India's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance as the river is Pakistan's lifeline.

The BJP leader asserted that Soz has asked the Indian government to take into Pakistan's official claim that it was not involved in the attack.

Tharoor's comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, in which he reportedly said there was some failure but no country can ever have a "foolproof, 100-per cent intelligence", have come under attack from within the Congress with party leader Udit Raj hitting out at him.

Raj has said that being a Congressman, he should ask when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi teach Pakistan a lesson.

"According to you Congress should guarantee foolproof intelligence to BJP and nothing should be asked of the BJP," Raj said in a post on X.

"Shashi Tharoor said no country has 100 per cent foolproof intelligence? At the time of 26/11 Mumbai attack, Modi ji had said after reaching Mumbai from Gujarat that it is the failure of the central government.

"He also said that the problem is the Centre and not the border. How did the terrorists come when the intelligence, BSF and CRPF are with the Centre. Tharoor ji, ask from Modi ji," said Raj, who is the chairman of the "Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress Other Than Professionals".

The BJP has also attacked the Congress over its J-K unit president Karra's 'hold talks with Pakistan' remark.

The Congress Working Committee, in a resolution, on Thursday said the cowardly Pahalgam attack masterminded by Pakistan is a direct assault on the values of our republic.

It also accused the BJP of exploiting the tragedy to promote discord and polarisation at a time when unity is most needed.

The CWC, chaired by Kharge, asserted that it is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory, which is directly under the purview of the Union home ministry.

"This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country. We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity," the resolution had said. PTI ASK RT