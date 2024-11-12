Cong 'distorted' Constitution, but now blaming BJP: Gadkari

Nagpur, Nov 12 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said it was the Congress which "distorted" the Constitution for self-interest and was now putting the blame on the BJP.

The BJP will neither change Dr B R Ambedkar's Constitution nor allow anyone to do so, Gadkari asserted on Monday while addressing a rally for BJP candidate Charansingh Thakur in Katol.

He slammed the Congress for claiming the BJP will change the country's Constitution.

The Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted November 23.

"We will not change Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution nor will we allow anyone to do so. The basic structure of the Constitution cannot be changed," Gadkari said.

The senior BJP leader also cited the Supreme Court judgment in the landmark Kesavananda Bharti case to buttress his point.

"The Constitution's salient features like freedom of speech, democracy, socialism, secularism as well as fundamental rights cannot be changed by anyone. Indira Gandhi, during Emergency, distorted the Constitution. In the history of the country, it was the Congress which did the sin of distorting the Constitution and they now blame us," Gadkari said.

Hailing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said the emperor gave people "Shiv Shahi" akin to Lord Ram's 'Ram Rajya', which Mahatma Gandhi always said must be established in the country.

"If you want to establish Ram Rajya, then it is not in the hands of leaders but the people. Do not vote on the basis of caste, race, religion and language. Man is not big because of his caste but due to his qualities. Untouchability and casteism should be destroyed," he said.

Leaders who can't win on merit use caste for electoral gains, Gadkari added.

"You go to the best person for food and health without seeing their caste. Your future will not change till you elect honest, non-corrupt leaders and party," he said.

The Mahayuti government has brought in several welfare schemes for the people, Gadkari said.

Do any of these come with the rider that Muslims and Dalits cannot apply? he asked. PTI CLS BNM GK