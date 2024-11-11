Cong 'distorted' Constitution for self-interest, party now blaming BJP: Gadkari

Nagpur, Nov 11 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday slammed the Congress for claiming the BJP will change the country's Constitution.

Addressing a rally for BJP candidate Charansingh Thakur in Katol, he said it was the Congress which had "distorted" the Constitution for self-interest and had also imposed Emergency in 1975.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be announced on November 23.

"We will not change Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution nor will we allow anyone to do so. The basic structure of the Constitution cannot be changed," he said.

The minister also cited the Supreme Court judgment in the landmark Kesavananda Bharti case to buttress his point.

"The Constitution's salient features like freedom of speech, democracy, socialism, secularism as well as fundamental rights cannot be changed by anyone. Indira Gandhi during Emergency, distorted the Constitution. In the history of the country, it was Congress which did the sin of distorting the Constitution and they now blame us," Gadkari asserted.

Hailing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said the emperor gave people "Shiv Shahi" akin to Lord Ram's 'Ram Rajya', which Mahatma Gandhi always said must be established in the country.

"If you want to establish Ram Rajya, then it is not in the hands of the leaders but the people. Do not vote on the basis of caste, race, religion and language. Man is not big because of his caste but due to his qualities. Untouchability and casteism should be destroyed," he said.

Leaders who can't win on merit use caste for electoral gains, he added.

"You go to the best person for food and health without seeing their caste. Your future will not change till you elect honest, non-corrupt leaders and party," he said.

The Mahayuti government has brought in several welfare schemes for the people and do any of these come with the rider that Muslims and Dalits cannot apply, he asked. PTI CLS BNM