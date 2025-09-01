Cong distorted past; we are correctly interpreting history, claims Assam BJP chief

Guwahati, Sep 1 (PTI) Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia accused the Congress and Left parties of misguiding the people of the country by presenting distorted interpretations of the nation’s history and civilisation.

Releasing the monthly issue of the party’s mouthpiece here, he maintained that the BJP has been striving to bring forth an intellectual renaissance by presenting the correct understanding of India’s past and culture.

“Intellectually, the Congress and Left forces, through distorted interpretations of the nation’s history, civilisation and culture, have long misguided the people of the country,” Saikia claimed.

“In contrast, BJP has ceaselessly strived to usher in an intellectual renaissance within the society by presenting the truthful interpretations of Bharat’s ancient and glorious literature and culture,” he added.

In its ninth year now, the BJP’s mouthpiece serves as a medium to carry the ideals of the party to the common people, the state party chief maintained.

He urged all to contribute to the positive developments in the state for inclusion in the mouthpiece, adding that the publication will also be made available through the official website of the party’s state unit. PTI SSG NN