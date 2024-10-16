Cong district president arrested in extortion case in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Police here have arrested the Congress district unit president in connection with an extortion case, officials said on Wednesday.

Vijay Sharma was arrested late Tuesday night following a complaint by one Desh Raj Singh, who accused him and two others of demanding Rs five lakh from him, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said.

According to police, Singh alleged that Vijay Sharma, Subhash Sharma and Sudhish Sharma also threatened him.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. The other two accused will also be arrested soon," the SP added. PTI COR CDN IJT