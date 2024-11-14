Cong does not fulfil promises, say former HP CM Thakur, Karnataka leader Ashwath Narayan

Pune, Nov 14 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said people of Maharashtra must realise that the Congress has failed to fulfil poll promises made in the northern state.

The Congress listed 10 "guarantees" in the manifesto for the HP assembly polls, including Rs 1500 per month to women, but none of these have turned into reality, Thakur told reporters here.

He also showed video clips of Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to buttress his point.

In polls held in December 2022, the Congress unseated the BJP in HP by winning 40 of the 68 seats there.

"The Congress promised Rs 1500 per month to women. It is been two years but the promise is yet to be fulfilled. They also promised free power which remains unfulfilled. The party promised jobs but instead cancelled 1.5 lakh posts. HP's financial situation is such that there is no money for salaries of government employees and pensions of retired persons," he alleged.

"The kind of situation prevailing in Himachal Pradesh mush not befall Maharashtra. The people of the state must understand the Congress will not fulfil its promises. The Mahayuti will defeat the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the November 20 polls here," he added.

The MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), while the Mahayuti has BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP as its members.

Former Karnataka deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan, who was also present along with Thakur, said in his state, Congress CM Siddaramaiah is facing allegations in the MUDA "scam".

Telangana BJP MP DK Aruna said the Congress came to power in his state by making six promises, including farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh and Mahalaxmi Yojana.

"The Congress is falsely claiming it has fulfilled the farm loan waiver promise. No woman has got assistance under Mahalaxmi Yojana either," Aruna claimed. PTI SPK BNM