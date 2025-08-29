Cong dubs Amit Shah as weapon of 'mischievous distraction', 'malicious defamation'

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Congress on Friday dubbed Home Minister Amit Shah as a "Weapon of Mischievous Distraction" and "malicious defamation", accusing him of spreading "lies" about Rahul Gandhi after being "rattled, disturbed and unnerved" by the response to the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

The Congress attack came soon after Shah, while addressing an event in Guwahati, said Gandhi should apologise for the "abuses" hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Yatra in Bihar.

"The Union Home Minister is a 2-in-1 WMD - a Weapon of Mischievous Distraction and also a Weapon of Malicious Defamation," Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Rattled, disturbed, and unnerved by the extraordinary response of the people of Bihar to the INC's Voter Adhikar Yatra, he is spreading lies on Rahul Gandhi and other leaders," he also said.

Shah claimed that Gandhi's politics has touched the "lowest level" with his "Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra" (Save Infiltrators Yatra) in Bihar.

"Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the PM, his late mother and the people of the country if he has any shame left. The nation is watching him and his party in disgust,'' he said, after inaugurating the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhawan here.

The Congress and Gandhi have come under heavy attack by the BJP, after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais raised during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, party general secretary Priyanka Vadra and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles.

"The 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra' is to protect the Congress' vote bank, but in any democracy, election is its soul. How can a nation be safe if infiltrators are allowed to pollute the system by enrolling their names in the voter list?" Shah asked.

"The Congress' politics is negative... Its leaders have indulged in many hateful acts in the past, but the party crossed all limits with the abuse of the PM and his late mother from the platform of its yatra in Bihar, where Rahul Gandhi was welcomed," the home minister said.

There can be no greater decline in public life and politics than "abusing Modi's mother", who lived in a poor household, but raised a son who is now a world leader, Shah said. PTI SKC SKC KSS KSS