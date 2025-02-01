Cong dubs Union Budget disappointing; AAP says nothing in it for farmers, job creation

Ahmedabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat on Saturday expressed disappointment over the Union Budget, stating that there was nothing significant for Gujarat in it, and also did not speak about the development of farmers and employment generation.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil said the budget is completely disappointing as there is nothing for the common man.

"While there is nothing special in the budget for Gujarat, packages have been announced for Bihar due to the upcoming assembly election in that state. There is nothing concrete in the budget for Gujarat's diamond or textile industry, which provides employment to many," the Rajya Sabha member said.

There is talk of shipbuilding in the budget but nothing for the shipbreaking industry of Alang, Gohil said.

"When the youth of the country are facing unemployment, there is no talk or plan in the budget to increase employment. At a time when the common man is troubled by GST and inflation, there is no relief for him on that front," the Congress leader said.

There is no talk of waiving GST on fertiliser, and no big announcement for farmers in the budget. There is also no mention of the development of railways, ports and coast in Gujarat, he said.

Conditions will apply to the "big announcement" of no tax on income of up to Rs 12 lakh, he added.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the budget was disappointing, especially in view of the continuously increasing inflation, depreciating rupee, increasing economic inequality and unemployment and decreasing employment opportunities.

"There is no assessment of progress on old schemes. It is a 'jumla' budget for the common man as it is an old wine in a new bottle. Reduction in the budgetary allocations of national institutions and increase in their fees are worrying for lakhs of students and parents," he said.

AAP leader Sagar Rabari said the budget does not talk about the number of jobs that should be created to make India developed.

"Increasing the size of MSMEs and giving stipends will not increase employment. To create employment, demand has to be created, and to create demand, GST and fuel rates should be reduced and money should be put into the hands of the people," he said.

Apart from raising the limit of Kisan Credit Cards to Rs 5 lakh, the government has done nothing for farmers, he said.

"Farmers have been agitating for the last several years demanding MSP, and the government has not taken any steps regarding this. Elections are coming up in Bihar, so a special board for the makhana sector is a lollipop to the people there," Rabari said. PTI KA NP